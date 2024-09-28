Labour's Radical Climate Plans Could Cost Renters Billions

The radical climate plans by the Labour Party government in Britain could cost landlords, taxpayers, and housing associations up to £36 billion to renovate their properties to comply with impending energy efficiency standards, the cost of which will likely being passed onto renters, a report has found.

Opponents of the eco-diktats, such as Shadow Housing Minister David Simmonds noted that similar measures in Scotland merely served to reduce supply of rental properties and therefore increase the cost of renting. “These new rules don’t apply to homeowners so they are understandably questioning why such a burden is being placed on them when the majority are already providing a professional tenant experience and valuable source of private housing.”

Climate Change Housing Renters Labour Party UK Politics

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour's Climate Plans Could Cost Landlords and Renters BillionsA new report warns that the Labour Party government's radical climate plans to improve energy efficiency in rental properties could cost landlords, taxpayers, and housing associations up to £36 billion. Critics argue that these costs will likely be passed onto renters who are already facing challenges with housing shortages, inflation, and high taxes.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Gets Radical With New DLC 'Radical Reptiles'Tribute Games and Dotemu have released a new trailer for the TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge DLC, ‘Radical Reptiles’. The trailer showcases the two new playable characters, Mondo Gecko and Mona Lisa, as well as an update that adds new music to the game.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

OC Climate PlansThe most important stories for you to know today

Source: LAist - 🏆 606. / 51 Read more »

Clear Government Plans Will Bring Business Backing For Climate ActionMaria has 25 years of experience in sustainable development, energy and climate action. She is based in Geneva and is CEO of We Mean Business Coalition where she works with partners to provide the lodestar to guide companies to net-zero.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

Hong Kong’s Climate & Hydrogen Plans Were Captured By Its TownGas UtilityHong Kong has both climate and hydrogen strategies, but the climate plan is littered with red flags and the hydrogen document is just marketing for H2.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

Fracking Remains Central to Both Candidates' Energy Plans Despite Climate ConcernsDespite acknowledging climate change as a pressing issue, both presidential candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, emphasized their commitment to fracking during Tuesday's debate. The candidates’ stances on fracking reveal potentially conflicting approaches to tackling the larger issue of climate change.

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »