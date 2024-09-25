Labour Government Considers Curbing Pub Hours to Combat Alcohol-Related Costs

The increasingly unpopular left-wing Labour Party government in Britain is reportedly looking to limit how long pubs can stay open at night to supposedly confront alcohol-related costs to the country’s socialised healthcare system.
Despite the industry continuing to struggle in the wake of draconian coronavirus lockdowns, on top of the already onerous regulations and high taxes levied against them by the state, Gwynne argued that placing further limits on pubs would cut down on anti-social behaviour and reduce burden on the National Health Service ,
“These are discussions that we have got to have – even if it’s just about tightening up on some of the hours of operation; particularly where there are concerns that people are drinking too much,” he reportedly said from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool this week. Additionally, the government is reportedly seeking to increase taxes on so-called junk food and to work with industry to reduce sugar, salt, and fat content in certain foods.: “Labour are middle class, middle managers who don’t drink in pubs. Their Red Wall supporters will come to Reform.”
Labour Party Pubs Alcohol NHS UK Government
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »
Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »
Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »