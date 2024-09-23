L'Oréal Paris Ambassadors Kick Off Paris Fashion Week With Star-Studded Runway Show

L'Oreal Paris ambassadors kicked off Paris Fashion Week in style, hitting the runway for the makeup brand's annual ' Walk Your Worth ' fashion show. Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria and Jane Fonda joined the likes of Bethenny Frankel, Viola Davis, Camila Cabello and more for the star-studded runway.

Paris Fashion Week L'oreal Paris Runway Show Celebrities Walk Your Worth

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PageSix / 🏆 320. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Clear-Eyed, Full Heart, Can't Lose Fashion at New York Fashion WeekAt Diotima, Colleen Allen, and Kallmeyer stellar, covetable clothes that don't look like anything else

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 467. / 52 Read more »

King Charles' Collaboration with Edgy Fashion Brand Hits the Runway at London Fashion WeekVin + Omi host their 20th anniversary show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 13, including an environmentally-friendly collaboration with King Charles.

Source: peoplestyle - 🏆 367. / 59 Read more »

Queer fashion takes center stage at dapperQ’s New York Fashion Week extravaganzaJoe Kottke is an assignment editor at NBC News.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

WME Fashion Unfurls Programming for New York Fashion WeekThe initiatives run the gamut from collaborations and partnerships to fashion shows, consumer experiences and tastemaker dinners.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Ganni Is Moving Over to the Paris Fashion Week CalendarThe brand's first show will take place on September 27.

Source: wwd - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Paris Hilton and Megan Thee Stallion Party Together at New York Fashion Week EventParis Hilton may be living a simple life, but she doesn't attend simple events ... partying hard with Megan Thee Stallion at NYLON Nights, one of the first New York Fashion Week soirees!

Source: TMZ - 🏆 379. / 59 Read more »