Kyle Schwarber homers, Bryce Harper ejected but Phillies fall to Pirates 3-2

The helmet was recovered by 10-year-old Hayden Dorfman, of Voorhees, New Jersey. The helmet was retrieved by team personnel and later returned to the child signed by Harper.Zack Wheeler struck out five and threw 67 pitches over four innings in his final tune-up before he gets the ball Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. The 33-year-old Wheeler has lived up to his $118 million, five-year contract signed ahead of the 2020 season. He’s been a rock atop the rotation and made 30-plus starts for the second straight season. Wheeler was the 2021 NL Cy Young Award runner-up, the first of his two seasons (along with 2023) he reached 200 strikeouts.

“What a great contract,” Thomson said ahead of the game. “Really, what he’s given us, all the wins, all the innings he’s logged over that time, all the big games that he’s pitched, he’s been worth every penny.”Wheeler allowed one run on a breezy, chilly night at Citizens Bank Park when the Phillies drew 34,046 fans to push their final home total to 3,052,605, easily their highest season total since they last drew 3 million fans in 2013.

The Phillies finished 49-32 at home and have at least two more in Philly next week. They won six straight playoff games at home last season until they lost Game 4 of the World Series. Thomson fondly recalls how an opposing coach told him playing a postseason game at CBP was “four hours of hell.”

Thomson also knows a good day at the ballpark means more than watching a Schwarbomb or Harper do something amazing. It’s about feeling like part of the Phillies community, one reason Thomson said thank you to team employees in the hours after the team clinched the wild card. It’s why Thomson thanked gameday employees at a ballpark appreciation picnic earlier this month.

“I think it takes everybody in this building and everybody in (Florida) to do what we’re doing to reach the playoffs,” Thomson said. “Part of the deal with our fanbase is that not only do we have a good club, so it’s good to watch, but they have a good time in the ballpark. It’s really due to their hospitality that these people come in here, they have a good time, they watch a good product and they cheer. It’s like a team within the team. I think it’s important to thank everybody.”Jared Triolo had two RBIs and Jack Suwinski added a run-scoring single for the Pirates. Ortiz (5-5) struck out four in five innings.

David Bednar worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his 38th save in 41 chances.NOW ANNOUNCING ...

Phillies public address announcer Dan Baker says he plans to return next year for his 52nd season with the team. Baker, who does not count the COVID-19 2020 season when a cancer battle forced him to step away, as part of his total, wants to set the record for most years as a PA announcer for one team. Baker is behind only the Chicago Cubs’ Pat Piper (1916-1974) and the New York Yankees’ Bob Sheppard (1951-2007).The Pirates close the season with a three-game home series against the Marlins. Neither team has named a starter for any game.

The Phillies get in their final tune-up before the postseason when they head to New York for a three-game series. The Phillies send RHP Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.35 ERA) to the mound. The Mets did not name a starter.https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

