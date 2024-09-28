Kyle Larson Wins at Bristol After Late Race Battles

Chase Briscoe and Martin Truex Jr. battle during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Bristol, Tenn. Chase Briscoe competes during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Watkins Glen, N.Y. Kyle Larson , center back right, celebrates with his son Owen, center front right, and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, center left, after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Bristol, Tenn. Kyle Larson leads Martin Truex Jr.

With his wife still very much pregnant back home, Briscoe has even more incentive to win the race — and quickly.. Tony Stewart is departing while co-owner Gene Haas will carry on in NASCAR’s top series, but the move has created a lot of uncertainty for the teams of Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry and Ryan Preece the rest of the season.Xfinity Series playoffs set to open this weekend at Kansas with van Gisbergen studying the rulesIn fact, the team swapped pit crews this week.

In the meantime, Marissa will be watching from home, waiting for twins to join big brother Brooks in cheering him on. “I’m obviously happy at how Bristol turned out. Happy to be back at Kansas,” said Larson, who has a series-leading five wins this season but has not made a habit of watching his nose-to-nose finish with Buescher from the spring.

NASCAR Kyle Larson Bristol Motor Speedway Martin Truex Jr. Chase Briscoe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kyle Larson wins Bristol with dominant run as 4 drivers eliminated from playoffsKyle Larson continued his quest for a second NASCAR Cup championship with a historic performance in Saturday's elimination race at Bristol.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Kyle Larson wins Bristol with dominant run as 4 drivers eliminated from playoffsKyle Larson continued his quest for a second NASCAR Cup championship with a historic performance in Saturday's elimination race at Bristol.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Kyle Larson wins Bristol with dominant run as 4 drivers eliminated from playoffsKyle Larson continued his quest for a second NASCAR Cup championship with a historic performance in Saturday's elimination race at Bristol.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Kyle Larson wins Bristol with dominant run as 4 drivers eliminated from playoffsKyle Larson continued his quest for a second NASCAR Cup championship with a historic performance in Saturday's elimination race at Bristol.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Kyle Larson wins Bristol with dominant run as 4 drivers eliminated from playoffsKyle Larson continued his quest for a second NASCAR Cup championship with a historic performance in Saturday's elimination race at Bristol.

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

Kyle Larson Pummels NASCAR Cup Series Field for Bristol VictoryKyle Larson dominated Saturday's Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol, leading an incredible 462 of 500 laps.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »