Kyle Larson Dominates at Bristol, Advances to Round of 12

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kyle Larson was never in danger of being eliminated from the playoffs Saturday night, and he was never in much danger of even being passed for the lead. Larson led 462 of the 500 laps — the most laps led by a Bristol winner since Cale Yarborough led 496 in April 1977 — as he added a trophy to his case and momentum into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

There's Always Next Year Gibbs entered the day six points above the cutline while Truex entered 12 points below — and both had strong cars. But they both sped on pit road and never recovered. Truex got lapped after running in the top-five for much of the night prior to the penalty. He would have had to have won or finished second to have advanced. 'Once you get back there in the pack, it burns your tires off really quick,' Truex said.

NASCAR Kyle Larson Bristol Motor Speedway Playoffs Racing

