Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes Split After Seven Months of Dating

Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes have called it quits after seven months of dating, according to multiple reports. During an appearance at Alex Cooper’s 'Unwell' tour live show in Austin, Texas on Friday, Cavallari, 37, said her breakup with the Montana Boyz star, 24, is still 'so fresh,' after the 'Call Her Daddy' podcaster asked 'The Hills' alum how she plans to 'approach being single.' The moment was captured in a TikTok video circulating online.

actually didn’t know that. You’ve never said that to me. We’ve talked about how great our sex is, but you’ve never, like, point-blank said, ‘You’re the best.’ I would have remembered that one,' she said. 'Am I the best sex you’ve ever had?' Estes asked. 'Yeah, you are. And I think it’s a lot of things. I think sex for women just gets better as you get older,' she explained.

Kristin Cavallari Mark Estes Breakup Age Gap Celebrity Relationships

