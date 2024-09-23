Knicks Center Mitchell Robinson To Miss Start Of Season Due To Ankle Surgery

He finished the season with averages of 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field."SNY sources: Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will not be ready for the start of the regular season . Depending on rehab process, December/January is a target for Robinson’s return, per sources. Robinson is recovering from offseason ankle surgery .
That said, he is the team's best rim protector and they are better when they have him available.
In addition, the Knicks are already thin at the center position after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder (via f
