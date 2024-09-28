Knicks Acquire 4-Time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in Stunning Blockbuster

They were following a linear path toward improvement and player development, returning nearly every rotation piece from the season prior.Now it’s about incorporating new and starry faces. Knicks acquiring 4-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in stunning blockbusterThe rest: RJ Barrett , Julius Randle , Immanuel Quickley , Quentin Grimes , Evan Fournier , Donte DiVincenzo , Isaiah Hartenstein , Mitchell Robinson .
His main centers — Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Hartenstein — made a combined nine 3-pointers over four years. They also cleaned up the offensive glass and deterred the opposition from driving.Towns doesn’t really do that stuff. In fact, the Timberwolves had to acquire another center — Rudy Gobert — to do that stuff.His ability to spread the floor was why members of the Knicks organization felt Towns was a better fit alongside Jalen Brunson than Randle, sources said.
On defense, that’s now clearly on the wings with Bridges, Anunoby and Josh Hart. On offense, the most scoring will come from the point guard and center. Butler was upset about his contract situation, among other things, and especially savage toward the highly paid Towns.
NBA Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Blockbuster
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
NBA Blockbuster Trade: Draft Capital Included in Knicks-Timberwolves Swap of Star BigA future first-round pick was dealt in Friday night’s blockbuster trade between involving Karl-Anthony Towns and Julius Randle.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Six-Time NBA All-Star Reportedly Removed From NBA 2K25Former Detroit Pistons All-Star Blake Griffin will not be in NBA 2K25.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »