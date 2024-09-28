Knicks Acquire 4-Time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in Stunning Blockbuster

They were following a linear path toward improvement and player development, returning nearly every rotation piece from the season prior.Now it’s about incorporating new and starry faces. Knicks acquiring 4-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns in stunning blockbusterThe rest: RJ Barrett , Julius Randle , Immanuel Quickley , Quentin Grimes , Evan Fournier , Donte DiVincenzo , Isaiah Hartenstein , Mitchell Robinson .

His main centers — Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, Isaiah Hartenstein — made a combined nine 3-pointers over four years. They also cleaned up the offensive glass and deterred the opposition from driving.Towns doesn’t really do that stuff. In fact, the Timberwolves had to acquire another center — Rudy Gobert — to do that stuff.His ability to spread the floor was why members of the Knicks organization felt Towns was a better fit alongside Jalen Brunson than Randle, sources said.

On defense, that’s now clearly on the wings with Bridges, Anunoby and Josh Hart. On offense, the most scoring will come from the point guard and center. Butler was upset about his contract situation, among other things, and especially savage toward the highly paid Towns.

NBA Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns Trade Blockbuster

