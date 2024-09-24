Kmart to Close Last Full-Scale US Store in October

The former retail giant, which once had more than 2,000 stores in the U.S., will close its last full-scale store in October.renowned for its Blue Light Specials — featuring a flashing blue orb affixed to a pole enticing shoppers to a flash sale — is shuttering its last full-scale store in mainland United States.The store, located in swank Bridgehampton, New York, on Long Island, is slated to close Oct. 20, according to Denise Rivera, an employee who answered the phone at the store late Monday.
That will leave only a small Kmart store in Miami. It has a handful of stores in Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Transformco, the company that bought the assets of Sears and Kmart out of the bankruptcy of Sears Holdings in 2019, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.Struggling to compete with Walmart’s low prices and Target’s trendier offerings, Kmart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2002 — becoming the largest U.S.
The Federal Reserve sets the federal interest rate, which can impact everything from from your mortgage to your car loans. Here’s what you need to know.California
Kmart Retail Bankruptcy Closure Blue Light Specials
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »
Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »