Kiss Kiss Bang Bang: Shane Black's Underrated Gem

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is arguably Shane Black 's most underrated movie against the giants of Lethal Weapon, Iron Man 3, and 2016's The Nice Guys. The 2005 movie gained a large cult following years after its premiere, which is in part due to its arrival on numerous streaming platforms, and it now sits at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. has tackled a number of genres, and comedy is definitely on his resume, with roles in pictures such as Tropic Thunder and Due Date. However, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is unquestionably the funniest film in the actor's repertoire and arguably one of Robert Downey Jr.'s best movies in general because of Harry Lockhart's signature characteristics. Often blissfully oblivious to the events going on around him, Lockhart is a simple-minded individual with a short fuse.

How Kiss Kiss Bang Bang Prepared Robert Downey Jr. For Iron Man Harry Lockhart Caught The Attention Of Iron Man Director, Jon Favreau More often than not, Iron Man is considered the role that was the resurgence of Robert Downey Jr's career. This isn't entirely inaccurate, as Tony Stark has become one of the most-recognizable names in Hollywood, but these riches would not have graced the famed actor if it weren't for his involvement in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

Comedy Mystery Thriller

