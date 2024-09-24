Kim Porter's Alleged Tell-All Diary: Death Threats, Sex Parties, and Abuse Claims Against Diddy

A tell-all memoir allegedly consisting of a collection of diary entries written by model Kim Porter — the late ex-girlfriend of disgraced music mogul Sean “ Diddy ” Combs — has become a best-seller on Amazon following Combs’ arrest last week.on Amazon ten days before Combs’ arrest, published by Los Angeles producer Chris Todd under the name Jamal T.

In her diary, Porter allegedly recalls finding and making copies of video footage Combs made of himself having sex with “young boys,” including an unnamed teenage pop star who she noted went on to become a household name. Todd claimed that Combs and Porter’s friends also had copies of the alleged sex tapes, and that one individual had even been trying to sell the footage to Hollywood documentary producers.

Kim Porter Diddy Sean Combs Memoir Abuse Allegations Sex Tapes

