Kim Kardashian Visits Prison, Discusses Reform with Inmates Including Menendez Brothers

Kim Kardashian paid a visit to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional facility on Saturday, September 21, to give a talk about prison reform to inmates, including Lyle Menéndez and Erik Menéndez, Variety reported.

The new Netflix series, which was co-created by Ryan Murphy, has caused some controversy since its release, particularly for the way in which Lyle and Erik are depicted. Viewers immediately questioned whether season 2 of the true crime anthology series would feature any inaccuracies regarding the Menéndez brothers' murder trial.People also reportedly expressed concern about the presentation of the Menéndez brothers' claims that they acted in self-defense due to experiencing alleged physical, emotional and sexual abuse over a number of years.

