Kiernan Shipka's 10 Best Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Kiernan Shipka's movie and television roles provide scares, laughs, and emotional moments. The newest Halloween movie release Totally Killer sees Shipka showcasing her spooky credentials after her big break as the titular teenage witch in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

9 Feud Fresh from American Horror Story's success, Ryan Murphy made the cutting TV show Feud about the notorious bad blood between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis. Again, Shipka played the child of a main character, Bette's real-life daughter B.D. Hyman.

7 Wildflower Wildflower let Shipka get out her lead actress credentials to helm an indie coming-of-age movie. Formulaic but endearing and thoughtful, the flick follows Shipka as Bea, a girl who takes care of her parents who have learning disabilities. Shipka delivers a complex performance, embodying both fierce independence and deep concern for the family. headtopics.com

5 The Blackcoat's Daughter Indie horror The Blackcoat's Daughter, which debuted at 2015's Toronto Film Festival, proves Shipka already had spooky cred before Sabrina and Totally Killer came her way. She is well-cast as Kat, one of the three main characters.

3 Mad Men Mad Men, starring Jon Hamm as instant TV icon Don Draper, has a reputation as one of the best modern TV shows. Shipka plays a part in the Mad Men cast ― yet again holding her own as a teen actress whose career seemed promising from the start. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

'Totally Killer' Review: Kiernan Shipka in Time-Traveling '80s SlasherNahnatchka Khan directs Blumhouse's horror-comedy about a Gen Z teen who accidentally time-travels to the 1980s, where she tries to stop a serial killer's spree before it ever begins.

‘Totally Killer’: Inside the Time-Travel Slasher With Kiernan ShipkaDirector Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh Off the Boat) talks horror tropes, serial killers, and how she couldn’t get her Gen Z cast to stop singing

The Time-Travel Slasher Film Totally Killer Is Exactly ThatThe Prime Video-Blumhouse production is Back to the Future meets Scream starring Kiernan Shipka.

Totally Killer Releases New Clip On Eve Of Prime Video DebutStarring Kiernan Shipka and more, Totally Killer hits Prime Video October 6th.



\u00bb Watch Totally Killer on Prime Video: https://amzn.to/3rDvK4V

\u00bb SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoSubscribe



About Totally Killer: When the infamous 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' returns 35 years after his first murder spree to claim another victim, 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) accidentally travels back in time to 1987, determined to stop the killer before he can start.



About Prime Video:

Want to watch it now? We've got it. This week's newest movies, last night's TV shows, classic favorites, and more are available to stream instantly, plus all your videos are stored in Your Video Library. Over 150,000 movies and TV episodes, including thousands for Amazon Prime members at no additional cost.



Get More Prime Video:

Stream Now: http://bit.ly/WatchMorePrimeVideo

Facebook: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoFB

Twitter: http://bit.ly/PrimeVideoTW

Instagram: http://bit.ly/primevideoIG



Totally Killer Sneak Peek | Prime Video

https://youtu.be/RpGNrbpyrWc



Prime Video

https://www.youtube.com/PrimeVideo



TotallyKiller PrimeVideo

10 best horror movies of the 1980s, rankedHalloween's around the corner, and horror fans will likely watch these 10 classics, which are hands-down the best scary pictures to have risen from the 1980s.

The 'weird mess' of 'Mister Organ,' plus more of the week's best movies in L.A.Screening this week in L.A.: The unsettling doc 'Mister Organ,' plus 'The Royal Hotel,' 'Ganja & Hess,' 'Days of Heaven,' 'Leftover Ladies' and a John Carney tribute.