Kia To Launch Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) Models In Japan

PV5 to be on sale in Japan in 2026, followed by PV7 and further PBV models and variants Kia Corporation today announced that it will commence sales of its Platform Beyond Vehicle models in Japan in early 2026.

Kia also plans to create a PBV ecosystem through cooperation and partnerships with various local companies. The Kia PV7 will follow the launch of the PV5 in Japan. As a Platform Beyond Vehicle, Kia PBVs enable existing businesses to significantly improve cost-competitiveness and deliver greater value to customers through bespoke product solutions, while opening the door to new companies by redefining the concept of space thanks to advanced, tailored interiors that provide ultimate freedom and flexibility.

