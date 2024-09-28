Kia Opens First EV-Only Manufacturing Plant, Gwangmyeong EVO Plant

Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, located at Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong, to mass-produce Kia EV3 and EV4 modelsPrevious internal combustion engine vehicle plant transformed to facilitate EV production and accelerate delivery of Kia ’s strategic sustainable manufacturing and mobility goalsThe EVO Plant to set a new era for Kia ’s move towards electrification, through production of the brand’s high quality EV...

To celebrate the completion of the project, Kia hosted around 150 guests during a ceremony at the new Kia Gwangmyeong EVO Plant, including Jun Young Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Domestic Production Division at Kia; Seung Won Park, Mayor of Gwangmyeong City; and O Kyeong Lim and Nam Hee Kim, Members of the 22nd National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.

In order to flexibly respond to changes in global demand for EVs, Kia has been steadily preparing for EV production at its global facilities. The Gwangmyeong EVO Plant is a dedicated EV facility, with an investment total of KRW 401.6 billion over approximately 60,000 square meters and will serve as an outpost for production of Kia’s popular EV models.

The body shop is now a high-tech logistics factory thanks to the introduction of automated guided forklifts, and the green credentials of the paint shop have been increased by applying the water-based 3C1B method instead of the previous oil-based 3C2B method. New equipment has also been introduced to improve wellbeing and reduce the workload of plant employees, including machinery which can automatically install high-voltage batteries, wheels and tires on the vehicles.

