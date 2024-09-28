Khalil Mack Fined For Roughing the Passer

Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith blocks Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack during an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack was hit with a significant fine for a roughing the passer penalty against the Pittsburgh Steelers . On the play, Mack is engaged with Steelers right tackle Broderick Jones as he approaches Fields and swats Fields in the head, earning the penalty.

The NFL fined Khalil Mack $16,883 for this RTP call for a 'blow to the head or neck area' on Steelers QB Justin FieldsThe play was called roughing the passer on the field, which likely heightened the fine amount. Mack was one of three players fined, including Chargers star safety Derwin James, who was suspended, where our team of sports betting experts has reviewed the experience, payout speed, parlay options and quality of odds for multiple sportsbooks.

Steelers tight end Darnell Washington was fined $6760 after an illegal blindside block hit Mack late in a run play. Those three fines will all go to an association that helps NFL players after their playing days. It is no surprise to see some of the fines given out in a physical matchup. For the Steelers, Washington’s fine is the first fine that the NFL has given them all season after being the second-most fined team in the NFL in 2023.Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt could make NFL history vs. ColtsThree things to know about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts

