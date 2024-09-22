Keychron K15 Max: An Alice Layout Keyboard for More Comfortable Typing

Have you ever suffered from RSI caused by typing? I have! It’s an occupational hazard when you write thousands of words each day on a computer keyboard. The problem is, that conventional keyboard layouts can cause you to adopt an unnatural wrist position that, over time, can lead to a repetitive strain injury that can be incredibly painful.
The Keychron K15 Max features an attractive low-profile design, has backlit RGB keys and there is even a hot-swappable option for changing mechanical switch types. The model I was sent wasn’t hot-swappable and came fitted with Gateron Brown tactile switches, which turned out to be very satisfying to use and not too noisy.Like all Keychron’s mechanical keyboards, the K15 Max can accommodate both macOS and Windows mapping.
The RGB backlights can be set to a range of colors. The keys aren’t shine-through types, so the backlights are more decorative than anything else. The backlights have 22 different effects settings or they can be switched off altogether. If RGB backlights aren’t your thing, you can order the K15 Max with a white set of backlights offering 14 different animation settings. The RGB backlights can be set by hue, saturation, brightness and effect speed to suit your mood.
Alice Layout Keychron K15 Max Ergonomic Keyboard RSI Prevention Typing Comfort
