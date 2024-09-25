Kevin Smith's 'The 4:30 Movie' Coming to Home Entertainment in October

‘s latest coming-of-age comedy has been announced. This comes after more than a week since the movie made its theatrical debut.
“Set in the summer of 1986, the film follows three sixteen-year-old friends who spend their Saturdays sneaking into movies at the local cineplex,” reads the synopsis. “When one of the guys invites the girl of his dreams to see an R-rated film, all hilarity breaks loose, as a self-important theater manager and teen rivalries interfere with his best-laid plans.”will be arriving on Electronic Sell-Through starting on October 1.
The 4:30 Movie is written and directed Kevin Smith. Additional cast members include Method Man, Sam Richardson, Adam Pally, and Ken Jeong, Justin Long, Rosario Dawson, Jason Biggs, Jason Lee, Harley Quinn Smith, Jason Mewes, Betty Aberlin, Diedrich Bader, Rachel Dratch, Ralph Garman, Logic, Kate Micucci, Jenny Mollen, Genesis Rodriguez, and Jennifer Schwalbach.
Kevin Smith The 4:30 Movie Comedy Coming-Of-Age Home Entertainment
