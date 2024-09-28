Kentucky Wildcats Shock No. 6 Ole Miss in Upset Victory

The Kentucky Wildcats almost shocked the world, nearly upsetting top-ranked Georgia two weeks ago. On Saturday, they officially shocked the world. The Wildcats went on the road and upset sixth-ranked Ole Miss 20-17. Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart gave his kicker a chance to tie it at the end of the game. After converting a fourth and 11 with a 42-yard completion to tight end Caden Prieskorn, Dart had the Rebels in business. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

Stoops kept the offense on the field, and it rewarded him with its biggest play of the day. Quarterback Brock Vandagriff connected with wide receiver Barion Brown for a 63-yard gain. Two plays later, the Wildcats got a fortunate break. Stoops brought in backup quarterback Gavin Wimsatt in a goal-line package to try and run the ball for a touchdown.

Kentucky Wildcats Ole Miss Rebels College Football Upset Jaxson Dart

