Kentucky Upsets Ole Miss, Shakes Up SEC Standings

The top of the SEC was bound to see some shaking during Week 5, with No. 2 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama facing off for a rematch of last season's SEC Championship Game.
But the most significant result of Week 5 could end up being an early day matchup, with No. 6 Ole Miss falling to Kentucky at home. The Ole Miss Rebels were one of the five SEC teams in the top six of the AP Poll, but will undoubtedly drop atleast a few spots after the upset loss. Depending on the results of other games around the nation, the Ole Miss loss could move Missouri back into the top 10.
This early in the season, the main focus for Missouri is still for the Tigers to just take care of business week by week. But dents in the resume of top teams like Ole Miss will only make the road to a playoff spot clearer for the Tigers. Ole Miss' first loss of the season coming to a conference team also makes it all the more significant, being a factor in possible tiebreakers to determine who gets a spot in the SEC Championship Game.
