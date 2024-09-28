Kentucky Upsets No. 6 Mississippi in SEC Opener

OXFORD, Miss. — Kentucky upset No. 6 Mississippi 20-17 on Saturday, when Rebels kicker Micah Davis hooked a 48-yard field-goal attempt way wide with 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats their highest-ranked road win since 1977.

The Rebels had a seven-game winning streak snapped and were shocked as a double-digit favorite in their SEC opener.Josh Kattus #84 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 28, 2024.Old college rivals in TBT brawl after spitting accusation in $1 million tournamentThe Wildcats took a three-point lead with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, with a little fumble luck.

Two weeks after Kentucky coach Mark Stoops faced criticism for not being aggressive enough late in the game on fourth down against Georgia, the Wildcats go-ahead drive was kept alive with a 63-yard yard completion from Brock Vandagriff to Barion Brown on fourth-and-7 and the Kentucky 20.Barion Brown #of the Kentucky Wildcats catches a pass during the second half against Isaiah Hamilton #3 of the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on September 28, 2024.

Kentucky Wildcats Ole Miss Rebels SEC Upset College Football

