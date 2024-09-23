Kentucky Judge Remembered As Pioneer In Fight Against Opioid Addiction

JENKINS, Ky. — A Kentucky judge who authorities said was fatally shot by a sheriff last week was remembered Sunday as a pioneer who fought opioid addiction and favored treatment over jail for low-level drug offenders. Hundreds of mourners, including a procession of black-robed judges, filed into the Jenkins High School auditorium to pay their respects to District Judge Kevin R. Mullins, 54. Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M.

Foster Cotthoff told the crowd of about 500 that Mullins “worked tirelessly” and that he was a state leader and innovator in opioid treatment. “He saw the good in people even when they didn’t see it themselves,” Cotthoff said. Mullins was a proponent of a rehabilitative approach for some offenders instead of jail time, according to a version of his obituary printed on the program for the service.

