Kennedy Center and NSO Reach Agreement, Season Opening Gala to Proceed

After a brief strike period, the Kennedy Center and National Symphony Orchestra leadership are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with AFM Local 161-710, the musicians of the NSO NSO ’s Season Opening Gala Concert, set for tomorrow, Saturday, September 28, will now go ahead as planned. All other performances at the Kennedy Center will proceed as planned.
NSO musicians, AFM Local 161-710, have decided to go on strike, effective today, Friday, the 27th, thereby canceling the September 28 Season Opening Gala concert . Other Kennedy Center performances may be impacted. Patrons will be advised immediately should their performances at the Kennedy Center be impacted.
The Kennedy Center is committed to providing the utmost flexibility for our patrons in light of these circumstances. Ticketholders for the September 28 concert will be automatically refunded the cost of tickets and parking to their original payment method. The Kennedy Center and NSO leadership remain committed to working with the NSO musicians to identify a path forward and reach an agreement.”Go to Housewives Night Out! with Lisa Barlow, Karen Huger, Dorinda Medley, and Melissa Gorga | October 5
Kennedy Center NSO Strike Agreement Season Opening Gala
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »
Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »