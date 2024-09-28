Keith Urban Jokes About Posing for Playgirl Over Two Decades Ago

Keith Urban is taking a trip down memory lane while recalling the time he posed for a Playgirl spread over two decades ago.

Back in 2002, Urban posed nearly naked, save a thong, for Playgirl, with his guitar discreetly positioned. During an appearance on The Tonight Show in 2013, then-host Jay Leno dug into the archives and found the spicy photos from Urban’s shoot. 'That falls into the ‘What the Hell was I thinking’ category,' Urban said at the time, per Huffpost.

Keith Urban Playgirl Rob Lowe Podcast Music Industry

