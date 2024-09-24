Kate Winslet Reveals Awkward Secrets About Filming The 'Titanic' Door Scene

Kate Winslet is revealing some never-before-shared secrets from her experience filming ' Titanic .' During a panel at an advanced screening of her upcoming film 'Lee' Monday, the British actress, 48, opened up about the infamous scene from the 1997 film in which her character, Rose, was floating on a door in the Atlantic Ocean while Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack Dawson, eventually drowned. 'Well, that was quite an awkward tank ...

While discussing the 'I'm flying' scene from the movie, in which she and DiCaprio stand on the bow of the ship, the actress admitted to Vanity Fair it looked romantic on screen, but, behind the scenes, it was anything but. 'My God, he’s quite the romancer, isn’t he? No wonder every young girl in the world wanted to be kissed by Leonardo DiCaprio,' Winslet said. 'It was not all it’s cracked up to be.

