Kate Winslet Reveals Awkward Bathroom Breaks Filming Titanic Tank Scene

's Jack freezes — and the conditions weren't nearly as perilous as they looked on screen."That was quite an awkward tank, that one, because — to burst a bubble, it was waist-height, that tank," Winslet revealed."Leo is, I'm afraid, kneeling down on the bottom of the tank."Winslet said that the maneuverability of the tank allowed her to take frequent bathroom break s without much trouble.

The tank constantly recirculated water, which caused significant issues with the audio in the sequence. "The thing that was amazing about the edges of the tank was that it was an infinity tank, so there was constant water rushing, and you could hear the constant sound of water," Winslet said, noting that the cast had to re-record their lines after filming was completed. "Which, let me tell you, everybody, means that the last 22 minutes of that movie are entirely looped.

Titanic Kate Winslet Movie Making Behind The Scenes Bathroom Break

