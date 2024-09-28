Kate Winslet On Bringing Photojournalist Lee Miller To Life In 'Lee'

The Big Picture Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet is a worldwide icon, creating memorable performances for massive audiences in collaboration with filmmakers like James Cameron, Peter Jackson, and Ang Lee. Lately, she's conquered the limited series with smashes like Mare of Easttown and The Regime. Now, Winslet is pulling double duty as star and producer in longtime cinematographer and first-time director Ellen Kuras' biopic Lee.

WINSLET: The most nervous I have been, I think, was probably prior to the first day of filming Lee. So much rested on it for me because I had spent seven years developing it up to that point, really working with the writers and getting the script right, contributing even at points to the financing, putting the financing together, which was a very complicated process; hiring the crew, bringing in all those wonderful actors.

I really thought I had broken my back. Somehow I hadn't. But I had two vertebrae that had come out, two that had gone in, and four hematomas on my spine. I didn't even know that that was a thing that could happen. I was in excruciating agony. But ironically, Lee Miller went through the war with unbearable back pain, so I was like, “Okay, great. Thanks.” That's another thing. I was in a lot of pain. I just kept going. You just keep going.

This is a fantastic movie. How did you decide on it as a movie versus a six or eight-episode TV miniseries? Because her story is so incredible, and there's so much you can pull out of her story. That's great dramatic material. WINSLET: It was actually Marion Hume, one of our co-writers, who's a very old friend of mine. I've actually known her since I was 16 years old, and this was also her first screenplay. We had lots of first-timers, actually, and that was very important to me as well. But Marion called me one day, and she went, “Have you actually seen how much Andy Samberg looks like the real Davy Sherman?” And I said, “Hang on. Let me just think about this.

WINSLET: When we were shooting those scenes, we actually had a really scary moment where it suddenly started to properly rain, and we knew that it had not been raining when Lee had taken some of those images. The “waiting for the rain to stop” part became ever so slightly nerve-wracking because we obviously had so much we needed to shoot during our day. Anyway, the gods were on our side — if you believe in God — and the rain lifted.

