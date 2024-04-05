Kate Beckinsale Shares Hospital Bed Photos

Actress Kate Beckinsale shares photos from her hospital bed , revealing she is dealing with an undisclosed health issue. She is seen reading a book that explores loss after the death of a close friend. Beckinsale is also pictured with her friend Jonathan Voluck, wearing matching peanut-shaped pillows on their heads.

She wears cat-themed pajamas and holds a bottle labeled 'f**** to give.' The photos also show a double rainbow outside her hospital window.

Kate Beckinsale Hospital Bed Health Issue Book Loss Friend Double Rainbow

