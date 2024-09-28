Karl-Anthony Towns Faces Scrutiny After Timberwolves' Conference Finals Collapse

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Timberwolves ’ conference finals whipping at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks , the spotlight settled squarely on Karl-Anthony Towns . The good vibes from a terrific conference semifinals performance against the Denver Nuggets—18.6 points per game and some solid defense on Nikola Jokic—were washed away by a dreadful five games against the Mavs, in which Towns connected on just 37.9% of his shots—and 24.2% of his threes.
There are potential defensive issues, and it’s worth watching to see how the laid-back Towns fits into the New York media market. And the Knicksmiss DiVincenzo, who projected to be a Sixth Man of the Year front-runner this season. But basketball-wise, this makes sense.
