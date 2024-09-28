Head Topics

Kanye West's Malibu Mansion 'Destroyed', New Owner Vows To Restore It

The new owner of Kanye West's former Malibu mansion has slammed the rapper's renovations as 'dumb' and plans to restore it to its original state. Belwood Investments CEO Bo Belmont said West completely gutted the Tadao Ando-designed property, removing windows, doors, electricity and plumbing, before selling it at a $36 million loss.

After buying the Tadao Ando -designed property for $57.3 million three years ago, Kanye completely gutted it in anticipation of extensive renovations but was recently

Belmont added: “It would have required extensive review… There’s a process to it and he does things his own way, and the city of Malibu, they don’t care who you are they’ll hold you accountable.”“He single-handedly destroyed this architectural masterpiece. My goal is to make it as though Kanye was never there. The house will be restored right back to what it was.

