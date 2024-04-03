Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver Rashee Rice Releases Statement After Car Crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice released a statement after a 'major' car crash he was involved in Saturday in Dallas. After his attorney, Royce West, a member of Texas Senate representing the 23rd district, released a statement saying Rice was cooperating with authorities, Rice reiterated his cooperation. 'Today, I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident,' Rice said in his statement on Wednesday.

'I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.' Authorities were searching for Rice after the car wreck on the North Central Expressway at approximately 6:20 p.m. Saturday night. Dashcam footage of the wreck was taken on the expresswa

