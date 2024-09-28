Kansas City Chiefs Lose Key Defensive Player Ahead of Chargers Clash

After a tough loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Los Angeles Chargers face an uphill battle against the Kansas City Chiefs .
An integral part of the Chief's defense, Danna has recorded 12 tackles, two quarterback hits, and 0.5 sacks this season. While he proved to be effective in his first three years, Danna really came into his own in 2023 when he started all 16 games for the Chiefs. That season, he recorded 50 combined tackles, 13 quarterback hits, and 6.5 sacks.
In Danna's place, second-year defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah will start for the first time in his NFL career. Anudike-Uzomah has recorded 18 total tackles, eight quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery across 20 games.
