Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Ranks Higher Than Travis Kelce in NFL Player Merchandise Sales

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker placed #11 on the NFL Players Association’s Top 50 Player Sales List, one spot above teammate Travis Kelce , for the player with the highest sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2024.

This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.

Kelce, who came in at #12 on the list, also saw “high demand” in the “Party Animal’s collectible figurines and squishy toys” category, the NFLPA found, possibly due to celebrity girlfriend Taylor Swift’sButker made his debut on the sales list, after he made headlines for defending Christian values during a commencement speech in March, where he spoke against abortion and gender ideology.

Despite the best efforts of Butker’s detractors, the kicker’s NFL jersey sales had already started to climb by May, with FanaticsFox News in 2023 that “it’s about Him and His glory,” was ranked #1 on the merchandise sales list, with the NFLPA declaring, “C.J. Stroud Dominates Player Sales Heading into Second Season.

NFL Harrison Butker Travis Kelce Merchandise Sales Controversy

