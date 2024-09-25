Kamala Harris to Visit US-Mexico Border During Arizona Campaign Stop

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border during a campaign stop in Arizona on Friday, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to Scripps News. Immigration is one of the most important issues to voters in this election cycle and a potential vulnerability for the Democratic presidential nominee. Former President Donald Trump has placed blame on the Biden-Harris administration for increased border crossings during their time in office.

Idiotic policies': JD Vance slams Harris in visit to US southern border“There’s never a border in the whole world that’s leaked like this border,' Trump said during a visit to Arizona in August. A Scripps News/Ipsos survey found that Trump holds a ten-point advantage in terms of whom respondents believe will handle immigration better.

