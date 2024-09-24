Kamala Harris Supports Ending Filibuster for Abortion Rights

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event in Manassas, Va., Jan. 23, 2024, to campaign for abortion rights .
Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday that she would support eliminating the filibuster in the Senate for the purpose of codifying abortion protections previously offered underWisconsin Today. “And get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do.
Some Democrats have called on the elimination of the filibuster, which requires a threshold of 60 votes for most legislation to pass in the upper chamber of Congress, throughout the Biden administration in order to push through what they saw as crucial legislation,from voting rights bills and other measures like the Jan.
Harris did not elaborate on her comments to Wisconsin Public Radio as the question about reproductive rights came at the end of the nearly nine-minute conversation. She also did not specify whether her call to end the filibuster was a one-time deal or possibly a permanent change to the chamber in which she once served.
Even if it would be a single-bill measure, senators and politicos from both sides of the aisle are worried that letting the metaphorical genie out of the bottle for this one major legislative wish for Democrats could make it unable to be put back in the bottle afterwards.
Kamala Harris Filibuster Abortion Rights Senate Roe V. Wade
