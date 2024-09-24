Kamala Harris Supports Ending Filibuster for Abortion Rights

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event in Manassas, Va., Jan. 23, 2024, to campaign for abortion rights .

Vice President Kamala Harris announced Tuesday that she would support eliminating the filibuster in the Senate for the purpose of codifying abortion protections previously offered underWisconsin Today. “And get us to the point where 51 votes would be what we need to actually put back in law the protections for reproductive freedom and for the ability of every person and every woman to make decisions about their own body and not have their government tell them what to do.

Some Democrats have called on the elimination of the filibuster, which requires a threshold of 60 votes for most legislation to pass in the upper chamber of Congress, throughout the Biden administration in order to push through what they saw as crucial legislation,from voting rights bills and other measures like the Jan.

Harris did not elaborate on her comments to Wisconsin Public Radio as the question about reproductive rights came at the end of the nearly nine-minute conversation. She also did not specify whether her call to end the filibuster was a one-time deal or possibly a permanent change to the chamber in which she once served.

Even if it would be a single-bill measure, senators and politicos from both sides of the aisle are worried that letting the metaphorical genie out of the bottle for this one major legislative wish for Democrats could make it unable to be put back in the bottle afterwards.

Kamala Harris Filibuster Abortion Rights Senate Roe V. Wade

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Michelle Obama Supports Kamala Harris in Striking Blue Monse SuitFormer First Lady Michelle Obama made a powerful statement in support of Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, donning a vibrant blue suit by Monse. Styled by Meredith Koop, Obama's sartorial choice drew attention and highlighted the ongoing significance of fashion in political discourse.

Source: thefashionbomb - 🏆 159. / 63 Read more »

Kamala Harris Supports Killing Senate Filibuster to Restore Abortion RightsThere are nine states, including the swing states of Arizona and Nevada, that will vote on abortion rights this November.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »

Kamala Harris supports radical legislation to pack the Supreme Court, Democrat senator says Today's Video Headlines: 8/26/24

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Vladimir Putin says he supports Kamala Harris for presidentThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Kamala Harris Dodges Question of Whether or Not She Supports Abortion in Last Months of PregnancySource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Kamala Harris vows to grant amnesty to migrants who illegally cross borderKamala Harris supports radical legislation to pack the Supreme Court, Democrat senator says

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »