Kamala Harris Snubs Al Smith Dinner, Raising Eyebrows

The Al Smith Dinner is an annual New York fundraiser for Catholic charities. With the exceptions of 1996 and 2004, since 1960 the dinner has invited the two major presidential nominees to attend in a show of good-humored unity. The candidates gently skewer their opponents while mixing in some self-deprecation.

Putting some pressure on her, Dolan added, “She speaks very much about the high ideals of how it’s good to get away from division and come together in unity and all that. That’s what the Al Smith dinner is all about.” Dolan then revealed that apparently the snub was not Kamala’s idea. Her staff purportedly made the decision. “Senator Schumer said to me, ‘I don’t think she made the decision, I think her schedulers are saying she can’t make it.’ So we’re not giving up, we hope she’s here.”

