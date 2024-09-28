Kamala Harris Says Choosing Tim Walz as Running Mate Was 'Biggest Gut Decision'

Vice President Kamala Harris recently said her last “gut decision” was choosing Gov. Tim Walz — a man who has lied about his military career for nearly 20 years — as her running mate .

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked her, “The economy is an unpredictable beast. And you are running for a job that takes extraordinary instinct and guts. When’s the last time you had to make a gut decision?” Immediately after Harris announced Walz as her running mate, it came to light that he has claimed since 2005 that he is a “retired command sergeant major” — an E-9 rank — even though he is actually a retired master sergeant — an E-8 rank.

Furthermore, he has lied about being eligible to retire from the military the same week as the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but choosing to re-enlist out of a sense of duty. It was a lie, since although his military contract was up, he was not actually eligible to retire until later.

Kamala Harris Tim Walz Running Mate Military Career False Claims

