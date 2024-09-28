Kamala Harris's Border Stance Has Shifted Since 2019 Presidential Run, Says Jake Tapper

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris has shifted her position on the border from the last time she ran for president and was “trying to compete in Democratic primaries where the base wanted her to be more liberal, more progressive on these issues” and Harris “joined in” with candidates who were moving to the left on the issue.

Tapper said, “When she was running for president in 2019, she embraced a lot — there was — and the context was, a lot of the candidates, a lot of the Democrats were running to the left — not the ultimate winner, President Biden … — but she joined in, and she raised her hand when asked if she supported decriminalizing crossing the border illegally.

