Kamala Harris Reportedly Arranges Trump Trolling Banner For Alabama-Georgia Game

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly arranged for a banner trolling former President Trump to fly over Bryant-Denny Stadium, where he is expected to make an appearance during Saturday’s SEC showdown between No. 2 Georgia and fourth-ranked Alabama. The Harris campaign plans to launch a new ad during the game that needles Trump on the prospect of a second presidential debate , The Associated Press reported. But according to other reports, she’s also planning a flyover in Tuscaloosa.

He previously debated President Biden before Biden ended his re-election campaign. TRUMP'S GAME DAY MEAL FOR ALABAMA-GEORGIA FOOTBALL GAME REPORTEDLY REVEALED 'When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH,’' Trump posted on his Truth Social account. 'Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate.

Kamala Harris Donald Trump Presidential Debate Alabama-Georgia Game College Football

