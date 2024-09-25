Kamala Harris Goes Full Radical, Calls To End Filibuster To Federalize Abortion

to end the filibuster over killing unborn babies in abortions — a move that has far greater implications for the balance of power in the United States.for the end of the legislative filibuster in the Senate during an appearance on Wisconsin Public Radio on Tuesday to codify the right to abortion and eliminate state pro-life laws.,” Harris said.

Nuking the filibuster would drop the 60 required votes to pass legislation to just 51 votes, enabling Democrats to ram through their radical agenda, Daines warned. That agenda, he said, includes “The consequences of losing right now are profound because, if we don’t take back the majority and the Democrats are in charge, they will blow up the filibuster,” Daines told Breitbart News D.C. Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle.That means D.C. and Puerto Rico are now states. That means four Democrat senators in perpetuity. They will also move the Supreme Court from nine to 13 Justices. They will pack the court.

Those two senators, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, are both not running for reelection this cycle. Despite leaving the Democrat Party, they did not join the Republicans and still caucus with Democrats. But, since both are leaving the U.S. Senate, Daines warns that if Democrats hold the majority, there will be no dissenting voices left inside the Democrat Party to stop them from going through with their radical power grab plans.

