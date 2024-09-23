Kamala Harris Faces Criticism for Dodging Questions in Recent Interviews

Vice President Kamala Harris has been criticized for avoiding specifics and dodging questions in the wake of multiple interviews she's done this week, as media pundits demand she actually answer questions from the press. 'This week she couldn’t or wouldn’t answer a single question straight, and people could see it. She is an artless dodger,' The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan wrote, suggesting voters now have a choice between 'awful and empty.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE Bret Stephens, an anti-Trump New York Times columnist, who has also called on Harris to answer questions more directly, told Ruhle, 'I don't think it's a lot to ask for her to sit down for a real interview as opposed to a puff piece in which she describes her feelings of growing up in Oakland with nice lawns.' Stephens called on Harris to answer more difficult questions in a recent NYT column.

Kamala Harris Vice President Interview Questions Dodging Criticism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scientific American magazine faces criticism after Kamala Harris endorsement: 'Very problematic'A science magazine endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for president. Critics slammed the endorsement, raising concerns about science mixing with politics.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Vance says Kamala Harris can 'go to hell' for criticism of Trump's Arlington incidentDonald Trump is facing backlash for his recent visit to Arlington National Cemetery. Plus - Trump fills his social media feed with QAnon references, threats to jail lawmakers, and a crude comment about VP Harris. Basil Smikle and Susan Del Percio join Symone Sanders-Townsend on The 11th Hour to discuss.

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

Kamala Harris Defends Economic Record Amidst Trump's CriticismDuring the recent presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris was asked about the state of the economy and whether Americans are better off than they were four years ago. Harris outlined her plans to support the middle class through initiatives like a larger child tax credit and tax deductions for small businesses. Former President Donald Trump countered by criticizing the Biden-Harris administration's economic policies, specifically mentioning inflation.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Fracking explained, and why VP Kamala Harris has faced criticism for her policy stancesDuring Tuesday’s presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, the subject of fracking as a means of drilling…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Carole King to Join ‘Swifties for Kamala’ Kickoff Event'Swifties for Kamala' is a coalition in support of Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential bid.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Ben Stiller calling Kamala Harris ‘change’ candidate goes viral: 'Literally the Biden-Harris administration'Actor Ben Stiller received a mixed reception online after he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that her candidacy represented a 'time for change.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »