Kamala Harris Echoes Mayorkas's Pro-Migration Rhetoric at Border

Kamala Harris went to the southern border on Friday and channeled the phrases, policies, and promises of the current pro-migration border chief, Alejandro Mayorkas .for those migrants to enter the United States , legally or not. “We understand that many people are desperate to migrate to the United States . Our system must be orderly and secure, and that is my goal. That is my goal,” she said without saying if she wants more or less migrants to enter the United States .
Harris used the speech to woo swing voters who are worried about her weak border record and also to get television-ready photos of herself looking tough on the border: Harris will propose a lower daily threshold for crossings and says that it must be met for a longer period before opening the asylum system, according to a campaign official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe a plan that had not been formally announced. The official declined to provide specifics.Harris did not criticize the massive pocketbook, civic, and political costs of Mayorkas’s elite-backed policies.
She promised to set a policy that would narrow asylum rights at the border, even as she also promised to signI will take further action to keep the border closed. Between ports of entry, those who cross our borders unlawfully will be apprehended and removed and barred from reentering for five years.
