Kamala Harris Courts Crypto Voters With Promise Of 'Safe Business Environment'

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed cryptocurrency for the first time since becoming the 2024 Democratic nominee, giving a nod to the industry in a speech to Wall Street donors over the weekend.

The GOP nominee has been the crypto community's preferred candidate in the race thus far, but Harris now appears to be courting those voters. A recent poll from Farleigh Dickinson University shows Trump holds a 12-point lead over Harris among voters that own cryptocurrencies, following what some in the industry view as a regulatory assault by the Biden-Harris administration.

But Harris has sought to distance herself from some of the administration's economic policies, and is now signaling a friendlier approach to the crypto industry if she becomes the occupant of the Oval Office.

Cryptocurrency Election Kamala Harris Donald Trump Regulation

