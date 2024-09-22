Kamala Harris avoids press conferences despite increasing interview appearances

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 63 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference . Under pressure to sit down for a substantive interview after weeks of stonewalling, Harris finally ended her interview drought last month in Georgia when she was joined by running mate Tim Walz for a pre-taped piece with CNN's Dana Bash that was a far cry from a traditional press conference .
Harris has stepped up her interviews in recent weeks, including doing radio hits and a solo sit-down with a Philadelphia TV station last week. But as for when she'll actually do a formal press conference as a candidate, that day may never come, at least while she's still a candidate. Conservative Radio Libre host Jorge Bonilla feels Harris should do a press conference but said it’s almost 'irrelevant' because she continues to get a pass.
You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn,' she said. 'And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity, and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions.
Kamala Harris Press Conference Interviews Democratic Nominee Republican Criticism
