Vice President Kamala Harris ’s approval rating curiously increased after she entered the presidential race in July, an NBC News poll found this week, causing political pundits to question why.was only 28 percent in January 2024, and it only improved to 32 percent in July, the month President Joe Biden stepped aside. Harris’s approval rating is now 48 percent, an increase of 16 points in just two months.

“The media machine has kicked into over drive and too many people in America still think the news is real,” said Price. “Nothing about Kamala Harris has changed.

The media’s coverage was so complete that some Democrats began to doubt Harris’s political viability. She was “fucking up” and perhaps “shouldn’t be the heir apparent” for 2024’s presidential race because she “could not defeat whomever the Republican Party puts up,”The media also reported on numerous staffers fleeing Harris’s office.

The media elites, however, appeared to change their breadth of coverage as soon as Harris entered the race, taking a 180 degree turn that some Republicans predicted would happen at the time. “Harris is being transformed from a national punch line into a rock star,”in August. “he determination displayed by journalists to polish Harris’s apple are working in Democrats’ favor.”an overall positive spin on Harris, versus its overall negative reporting of Trump, the Media Research Center found.

