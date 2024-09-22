Kamala Harris Accepts CNN Debate Invitation, Challenges Trump to Second Showdown

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted an invitation from CNN on Saturday to debate former President Donald Trump on October 23, challenging her opponent to join her in a second showdown ahead of the November election. The move intensifies the pressure on Trump, who has been non-committal about participating in future debates.

Voting has already started. She's had her chance to do it with Fox. You know, Fox invited us on, and I waited, and waited. They turned it down. They turned it down. But now, she wants to do a debate right before the election with CNN because she's losing badly."Trump went on to compare Harris' request for another debate to a fighter seeking a rematch after a loss. "It's like a fighter who goes into the ring and gets knocked out.

