Kaine Responds To Republican Claims Of Democrat Rhetoric Inciting Trump Assassination Attempts

During an interview with ABC News on Friday, Sen. Tim Kaine responded to charges from Republicans that rhetoric about 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump might have led to the assassination attempt s of Trump by stating that we should “look at the identities of these two deranged individuals who carried out these attacks.” And “Donald Trump inspired an attack on the Capitol on January 6.
ABC Reporter Jay O’Brien asked, “Quickly, Senator, before we let you go, I do want to have you respond, some of your colleagues in Congress in the House of Representatives, specifically, have accused Democrats of perpetuating a certain rhetoric about former President Trump and saying that he’s a threat to democracy and things of that nature and accusing Democrats of creating an environment that may have led to those assassination attempts of the former President. Does Speaker Rep.
Kaine answered, “That’s a desperate lie to make that up. First, look at the identities of these two deranged individuals who carried out these attacks. And second, Donald Trump inspired an attack on the Capitol on January 6. And the Republicans might want us to stop talking about that and what that means, but it’s a fact. I run into people all the time on the Republican side who try to downplay that, it’s a fact.
