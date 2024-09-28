Kaapo Kakko's uncertain future with Team Finland

Kaapo Kakko burst onto the world scene with powerful performances to lead Team Finland to the gold medal in both the 2018-19 World Junior Championships and 2019 World Championships that preceded his second-overall selection by the Rangers that June.
“That’s not for me. The season here, all the games I play, I have to be a s good as I can be. That’s what is important.”What is most important for No. 24, as he repeatedly said, is to stay healthy this season. Kakko missed 21 games last year with a leg injury two years after missing 39 games with, first, a wrist injury then a lower-body matter. Just when the Finn seems to be gaining traction, he is going through rehab.
We know the history of how Kakko has been given top-six opportunities at intermittent portions of his career to ride shotgun with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad — the first 11 games last season, as an example — but just has not quite been able to stick the landing. He is more than reliable without the puck and strong on the wall. But there is a disconnect getting the puck to the net.
