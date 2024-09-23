K-9 Officer Killed, Law Enforcement Officer Wounded in Fiery South Carolina Shootout

A search for a suspect ended in a fiery shootout in South Carolina that left a law enforcement officer wounded and a police K-9 dead. K-9 Mikka was killed during a standoff in Lee County on Friday afternoon, following a chaotic standoff with a suspect wanted in the shooting of a McBee Police Department officer on Thursday night.

Following the shooting in Chesterfield County, a search spanning multiple counties occurred and Modlin was located around 10 a.m., when a deadly shootout ensued, officials said. Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said law enforcement officers were following Modlin's car when they ran into live fire from him from an assault-style rifle, News19 confirmed. Simon confirmed to WPDE that one of his deputies was grazed by a bullet by shots fired at officers on the scene of the standoff.

Shots that actually hit the vehicle. The vehicle ignited and caught fire, and, you know, she obviously couldn't get out of the vehicle,' Simon explained to News19. 'The officers couldn't get to the vehicle to open the door, because they, like I said, they were under duress. They couldn't get to the vehicle.' Tragically, the officer couldn't get to K-9 Mikka inside the car due to all the shots fired, and the dog died in the fire, Simon told WPDE.

The Horry County Police Department said this remains an active investigation and that it will continue to investigate the shooting in Lee County at the request of agencies involved. Fox News Digital reached out to the Lee County Sheriff's Office and SLED for comment.

